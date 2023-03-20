Considering Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $17.11 in the prior trading day, Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS) closed at $17.25, up 0.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1251686 shares were traded. VTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On February 16, 2023, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.

On January 24, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on January 24, 2023, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Humber Christopher I bought 5,000 shares for $16.57 per share. The transaction valued at 82,850 led to the insider holds 55,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vitesse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTS has reached a high of $20.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 663.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 516.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.83M. Insiders hold about 14.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company.