Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) closed the day trading at $0.45 up 6.26% from the previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0266 from its previous closing price. On the day, 90704876 shares were traded. FFIE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4638 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4110.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FFIE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2021, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On August 17, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIE has reached a high of $7.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6163, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3716.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FFIE traded about 52.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FFIE traded about 58.19M shares per day. A total of 476.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 445.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 87.21M with a Short Ratio of 115.59M, compared to 83.44M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.67% and a Short% of Float of 19.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.86, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$0.86.