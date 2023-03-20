How is Office Properties Income Trust’s (NASDAQ: OPI) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) closed at $12.22 in the last session, down -2.55% from day before closing price of $12.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2460298 shares were traded. OPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.61.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $14 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Talley Mark A. bought 400 shares for $19.81 per share. The transaction valued at 7,924 led to the insider holds 400 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPI has reached a high of $26.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPI traded on average about 472.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.63M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OPI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.11M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.63% and a Short% of Float of 7.34%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OPI is 2.20, which was 2.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.51.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $137.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.62M to a low estimate of $134.9M. As of the current estimate, Office Properties Income Trust’s year-ago sales were $147.29M, an estimated decrease of -6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.56M, a decrease of -6.60% less than the figure of -$6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $134.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $569.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $554.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $562.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $576.48M, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $551.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $572.57M and the low estimate is $539.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.