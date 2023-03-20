How is Ryerson Holding Corporation’s (NYSE: RYI) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $34.46 in the prior trading day, Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) closed at $32.93, down -4.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684981 shares were traded. RYI stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RYI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 10, 2019, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC sold 4,000,000 shares for $35.08 per share. The transaction valued at 140,322,193 led to the insider holds 11,924,478 shares of the business.

Larson Stephen P. bought 10,000 shares of RYI for $303,717 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 75,000 shares after completing the transaction at $30.37 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Lehner Edward J., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $31.10 each. As a result, the insider received 233,250 and left with 515,776 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ryerson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYI has reached a high of $44.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 282.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 386.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.85M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RYI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 554.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 640.16k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RYI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.08, compared to 0.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $2.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.98 and $11.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.93. EPS for the following year is $3.17, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.47 and $2.88.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Ryerson Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.53B, an estimated decrease of -20.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.68B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.23B and the low estimate is $4.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.