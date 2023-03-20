I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS).

After finishing at $14.77 in the prior trading day, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) closed at $14.12, down -4.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 942746 shares were traded. ITOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ITOS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.00 and its Current Ratio is at 15.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On October 08, 2020, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

On August 18, 2020, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 18, 2020, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Hallal David sold 1,171 shares for $19.51 per share. The transaction valued at 22,846 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hallal David sold 28,444 shares of ITOS for $574,367 on Jun 08. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $20.19 per share. On May 11, another insider, Davis Aaron I., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 338,000 shares for $18.25 each. As a result, the insider received 6,167,422 and left with 2,154,058 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, iTeos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITOS has reached a high of $37.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 285.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 338.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.34M. Shares short for ITOS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.39M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.12% and a Short% of Float of 6.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was $4.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.68. EPS for the following year is -$3.15, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.62 and -$4.4.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $41.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.5M to a low estimate of $15M. As of the current estimate, iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $240.5M, an estimated decrease of -82.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $228.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $344.77M, down -26.10% from the average estimate.