I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in UBS Group AG (UBS).

After finishing at $19.26 in the prior trading day, UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) closed at $18.20, down -5.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6322525 shares were traded. UBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UBS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UBS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBS has reached a high of $22.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.10B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.45% stake in the company. Shares short for UBS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.02M with a Short Ratio of 15.72M, compared to 10.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.37%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UBS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.37, compared to 0.55 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.76. The current Payout Ratio is 23.60% for UBS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.93 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $2.69, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.58 and $2.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.56B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.78B and the low estimate is $34.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.