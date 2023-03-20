I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in United States Steel Corporation (X).

The price of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) closed at $23.97 in the last session, down -2.24% from day before closing price of $24.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23314990 shares were traded. X stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at X’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $44.

JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on June 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Ayers Andrea J. bought 1,000 shares for $31.45 per share. The transaction valued at 31,454 led to the insider holds 5,014 shares of the business.

Fruehauf Richard sold 37,500 shares of X for $1,176,750 on Mar 03. The SVP-Chief Strat & Sustain Off now owns 57,826 shares after completing the transaction at $31.38 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Jaycox Kenneth E, who serves as the SVP & Chief Comm. Officer of the company, sold 6,090 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 182,700 and left with 79,637 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, X has reached a high of $39.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, X traded on average about 6.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 232.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for X as of Jan 12, 2023 were 19.1M with a Short Ratio of 18.68M, compared to 19.57M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.15% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for X is 0.20, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $3.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.78 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.98 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.99B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.36B to a low estimate of $3.74B. As of the current estimate, United States Steel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.23B, an estimated decrease of -23.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.23B, a decrease of -32.80% less than the figure of -$23.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.78B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for X’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.07B, down -23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.49B and the low estimate is $13.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.