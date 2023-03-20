In the case of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP), what’s next?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) closed the day trading at $0.60 up 0.60% from the previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0036 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583774 shares were traded. TNXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6170 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5901.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TNXP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2019, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 18, 2017, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 34,200 led to the insider holds 24,235 shares of the business.

LEDERMAN SETH bought 100,000 shares of TNXP for $24,500 on Mar 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 112,177 shares after completing the transaction at $0.24 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has reached a high of $8.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9274, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9771.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TNXP traded about 3.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TNXP traded about 1.45M shares per day. A total of 62.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.51M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TNXP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.65M, compared to 4.28M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.83% and a Short% of Float of 9.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$1.41, while EPS last year was -$2.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.93, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.35 and -$4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.87. EPS for the following year is -$3.14, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.6 and -$6.02.