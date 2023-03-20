In What Direction Will GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock Goes From Here?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) closed the day trading at $0.36 up 0.90% from the previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0032 from its previous closing price. On the day, 31765043 shares were traded. WGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3200.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WGS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Stueland Katherine sold 92,644 shares for $0.36 per share. The transaction valued at 33,333 led to the insider holds 308,574 shares of the business.

Saad Kareem sold 35,200 shares of WGS for $12,665 on Mar 10. The Chief Transformation Officer now owns 178,430 shares after completing the transaction at $0.36 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, White Karen Ann, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 32,787 shares for $0.36 each. As a result, the insider received 11,797 and left with 52,172 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WGS has reached a high of $3.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4181, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9344.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WGS traded about 3.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WGS traded about 7.86M shares per day. A total of 380.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.51M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WGS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.23M with a Short Ratio of 7.54M, compared to 6.38M on Nov 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $70.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.96M to a low estimate of $60M. As of the current estimate, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $57.8M, an estimated increase of 22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.26M, a decrease of -10.50% less than the figure of $22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.15M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $249.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $233.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $244.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.19M, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $217.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $225M and the low estimate is $209.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.