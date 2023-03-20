In What Direction Will Markforged Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:MKFG) Stock Goes From Here?

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) closed the day trading at $0.98 down -6.21% from the previous closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0646 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1273547 shares were traded. MKFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9500.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MKFG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.70.

On December 21, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.

On December 14, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Schwartz Mark Joseph sold 30,000 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 29,100 led to the insider holds 1,023,446 shares of the business.

Schwartz Mark Joseph sold 28,641 shares of MKFG for $48,976 on Nov 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,081,024 shares after completing the transaction at $1.71 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Schwartz Mark Joseph, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 51,359 shares for $1.70 each. As a result, the insider received 87,424 and left with 1,109,665 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKFG has reached a high of $4.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3136, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7895.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MKFG traded about 892.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MKFG traded about 1.09M shares per day. A total of 189.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.25M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKFG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.99M with a Short Ratio of 4.84M, compared to 3.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $29.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $30M to a low estimate of $28.62M. As of the current estimate, Markforged Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $26.64M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $24M, an increase of 9.80% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.21M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $91.22M, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124.07M and the low estimate is $109.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.