In What Direction Will MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MYMD) Stock Goes From Here?

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) closed the day trading at $2.00 up 5.82% from the previous closing price of $1.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 987476 shares were traded. MYMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MYMD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Rivard Paul bought 10,000 shares for $1.53 per share. The transaction valued at 15,300 led to the insider holds 225,000 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYMD has reached a high of $6.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9213, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5826.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MYMD traded about 347.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MYMD traded about 669.2k shares per day. A total of 39.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.85M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MYMD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 792.24k with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 729.89k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.37%.