Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) was $0.65 for the day, down -6.49% from the previous closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0451 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566059 shares were traded. IKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6500.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IKT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Werner Milton H. bought 5,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 4,000 led to the insider holds 5,335,433 shares of the business.

Werner Milton H. bought 5,000 shares of IKT for $4,880 on May 27. The President and CEO now owns 5,330,433 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share. On May 20, another insider, Werner Milton H., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,000 and bolstered with 5,325,433 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 315.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IKT has reached a high of $1.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7037, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7643.

Shares Statistics:

IKT traded an average of 369.33K shares per day over the past three months and 854.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.85M. Insiders hold about 21.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IKT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 301.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 189.78k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.1M, down -96.80% from the average estimate.