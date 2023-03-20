Invest in Synchrony Financial (SYF) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $29.16 in the prior trading day, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) closed at $28.49, down -2.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11317644 shares were traded. SYF stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SYF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $32.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Schaller Bart sold 11,071 shares for $36.25 per share. The transaction valued at 401,324 led to the insider holds 71,664 shares of the business.

Juel Carol sold 4,490 shares of SYF for $162,358 on Mar 03. The insider now owns 74,443 shares after completing the transaction at $36.16 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Wenzel Brian J. Sr., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 70,434 shares for $35.48 each. As a result, the insider received 2,498,998 and left with 93,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synchrony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has reached a high of $41.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 445.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 435.79M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.78% stake in the company. Shares short for SYF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.1M with a Short Ratio of 15.75M, compared to 17.96M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SYF’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.88, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.21 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.7 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.05 and $4.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.15. EPS for the following year is $5.38, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.13 and $3.21.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $4.02B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.14B to a low estimate of $3.87B. As of the current estimate, Synchrony Financial’s year-ago sales were $3.79B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.01B, an increase of 5.50% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.83B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.47B and the low estimate is $16.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.