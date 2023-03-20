Investing in Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Mativ Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $20.82, down -3.61% from its previous closing price of $21.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1272802 shares were traded. MATV stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MATV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on December 12, 2022, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Keenan Jeffrey bought 4,902 shares for $19.83 per share. The transaction valued at 97,207 led to the insider holds 300,000 shares of the business.

Keenan Jeffrey bought 5,399 shares of MATV for $106,900 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 295,098 shares after completing the transaction at $19.80 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Keenan Jeffrey, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $20.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,900 and bolstered with 289,699 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mativ’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 991.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 198.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MATV has reached a high of $30.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MATV traded 372.32K shares on average per day over the past three months and 474.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.79M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MATV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.68M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.73%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.36.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.11 and $2.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $3.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.44 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $676M. It ranges from a high estimate of $679.3M to a low estimate of $672.7M. As of the current estimate, Mativ Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $390.4M, an estimated increase of 73.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $681.3M, an increase of 67.50% less than the figure of $73.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $702.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $660M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MATV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44B, up 51.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.