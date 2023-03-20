Investing in Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) closed at $9.34 down -3.61% from its previous closing price of $9.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16996860 shares were traded. PR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Permian Resources Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 91.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2023, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when NGP XI US Holdings, L.P. sold 17,304,930 shares for $10.70 per share. The transaction valued at 185,119,489 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Riverstone Non-ECI USRPI AIV, sold 14,320,070 shares of PR for $153,188,949 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 58,227,600 shares after completing the transaction at $10.70 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Silver Run Sponsor, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 14,320,070 shares for $10.70 each. As a result, the insider received 153,188,949 and left with 58,227,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Permian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PR has reached a high of $12.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PR has traded an average of 7.56M shares per day and 12.45M over the past ten days. A total of 288.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.52M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 37.22M with a Short Ratio of 38.59M, compared to 39.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.90% and a Short% of Float of 18.14%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 5.60% for PR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.16 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.82 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $739.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $782.2M to a low estimate of $704.83M. As of the current estimate, Permian Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $316.42M, an estimated increase of 133.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $742.83M, an increase of 113.90% less than the figure of $133.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $878M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $668.74M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 103.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.