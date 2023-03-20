Investing in TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) closed at $0.80 down -3.76% from its previous closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0312 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536082 shares were traded. TMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7826.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TMC the metals company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on November 24, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Barron Gerard bought 42,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 29,820 led to the insider holds 15,462,489 shares of the business.

Shesky Craig sold 36,735 shares of TMC for $29,458 on Nov 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 641,581 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, O’Sullivan Anthony, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 50,686 shares for $1.04 each. As a result, the insider received 52,860 and left with 312,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMC has reached a high of $3.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9608, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9562.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TMC has traded an average of 1.53M shares per day and 859.61k over the past ten days. A total of 239.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.14M. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TMC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.54M, compared to 4.37M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.25.