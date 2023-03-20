Is Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX:CQP) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX: CQP) closed at $43.14 in the last session, down -6.22% from day before closing price of $46.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1952439 shares were traded. CQP stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CQP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

On August 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $55.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on May 31, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Ball James Robert sold 3,075 shares for $54.48 per share. The transaction valued at 167,526 led to the insider holds 4,875 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cheniere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CQP has reached a high of $61.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CQP traded on average about 219.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 432.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 484.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.23M. Insiders hold about 49.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.98% stake in the company. Shares short for CQP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 2.06M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CQP is 3.10, which was 2.59 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.15.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.28 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.97 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $4.08, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.83 and $2.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.65B to a low estimate of $3.74B. As of the current estimate, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $3.26B, an estimated increase of 31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.18B, a decrease of -4.50% less than the figure of $31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.46B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CQP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.43B, up 71.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.61B and the low estimate is $9.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.