Is Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) closed at $15.09 in the last session, down -4.97% from day before closing price of $15.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2597469 shares were traded. GNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.92.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GNK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On August 03, 2022, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when WOBENSMITH JOHN C sold 14,164 shares for $19.40 per share. The transaction valued at 274,765 led to the insider holds 431,024 shares of the business.

Zafolias Apostolos sold 2,266 shares of GNK for $43,943 on Feb 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 23,152 shares after completing the transaction at $19.39 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Hughes Robert E, who serves as the Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 1,888 shares for $19.39 each. As a result, the insider received 36,605 and left with 5,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNK has reached a high of $27.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GNK traded on average about 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 1.9M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.92% and a Short% of Float of 8.12%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GNK is 2.00, which was 0.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.83%. The current Payout Ratio is 73.30% for GNK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 07, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $1.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.81 and $3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.7. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.42 and $2.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $77.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.45M to a low estimate of $71.86M. As of the current estimate, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s year-ago sales were $183.28M, an estimated decrease of -57.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.08M, a decrease of -32.40% over than the figure of -$57.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.46M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $382.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $353.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $372.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $547.13M, down -31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $317.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $365.2M and the low estimate is $279M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.