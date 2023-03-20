Is OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $20.32 in the prior trading day, OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) closed at $18.71, down -7.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1460356 shares were traded. OCFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.50.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OCFC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on August 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Murphy Joseph M. Jr. bought 3,643 shares for $21.93 per share. The transaction valued at 79,891 led to the insider holds 3,643 shares of the business.

Tsimbinos Steven James bought 2,000 shares of OCFC for $44,240 on Mar 13. The Executive VP/Corp. Secretary now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $22.12 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Lebel Joseph III, who serves as the President and COO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $21.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,990 and bolstered with 3,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, OceanFirst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCFC has reached a high of $24.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 256.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 671.5k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OCFC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 760.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 767.49k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OCFC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.68, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.14. The current Payout Ratio is 30.50% for OCFC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 19, 2002 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 7 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $107.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.7M to a low estimate of $100.4M. As of the current estimate, OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $84.23M, an estimated increase of 27.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.21M, an increase of 20.30% less than the figure of $27.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $111.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $448.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $420.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $438.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $377.48M, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $455.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $473.15M and the low estimate is $438.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.