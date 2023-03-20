Is Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH) closed at $49.53 in the last session, down -3.47% from day before closing price of $51.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1809184 shares were traded. SAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SAH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $55 from $60 previously.

On October 06, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when DYKE JEFF sold 93,114 shares for $57.31 per share. The transaction valued at 5,336,363 led to the insider holds 818,699 shares of the business.

DYKE JEFF sold 22,710 shares of SAH for $1,290,609 on Feb 17. The President now owns 176,622 shares after completing the transaction at $56.83 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, SMITH DAVID BRUTON, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 54,670 shares for $55.60 each. As a result, the insider received 3,039,433 and left with 467,856 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sonic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAH has reached a high of $62.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SAH traded on average about 375.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 635.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.52M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SAH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.68M with a Short Ratio of 4.07M, compared to 4.55M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.80% and a Short% of Float of 38.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SAH is 1.12, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28. The current Payout Ratio is 55.00% for SAH, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 25, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.54 and a low estimate of $1.84, while EPS last year was $2.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.73 and $8.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.26. EPS for the following year is $7.65, with 8 analysts recommending between $8.65 and $6.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.55B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.7B to a low estimate of $3.32B. As of the current estimate, Sonic Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.18B, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.59B, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.52B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.4B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.79B and the low estimate is $12.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.