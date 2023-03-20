Is this a Prime Time To acquire Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) stock

After finishing at $3.31 in the prior trading day, Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) closed at $3.20, down -3.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4323058 shares were traded. BTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1400.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BTE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 448.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Baytex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTE has reached a high of $7.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2040, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7904.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.61M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 546.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 541.73M. Insiders hold about 0.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.59% stake in the company.