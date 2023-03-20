Is this a Prime Time To acquire DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) stock

The price of DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) closed at $10.32 in the last session, down -2.27% from day before closing price of $10.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3429385 shares were traded. DHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DHT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DHT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHT has reached a high of $12.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DHT traded on average about 2.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 162.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DHT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.42M with a Short Ratio of 5.60M, compared to 5.59M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.79% and a Short% of Float of 8.62%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DHT is 1.52, which was 1.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.70. The current Payout Ratio is 31.60% for DHT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:12 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.71 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $117.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $151.81M to a low estimate of $89.21M. As of the current estimate, DHT Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.74M, an estimated increase of 202.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.82M, an increase of 82.80% less than the figure of $202.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $541.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $328.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $420.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $264.88M, up 58.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $462.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $512M and the low estimate is $365.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.