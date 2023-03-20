Is this a Prime Time To acquire WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) stock

After finishing at $40.96 in the prior trading day, WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) closed at $38.63, down -5.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1431661 shares were traded. WSFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WSFS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $52 from $53 previously.

On December 01, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $57.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Kruzinski Shari sold 920 shares for $50.02 per share. The transaction valued at 46,023 led to the insider holds 10,395 shares of the business.

Ward Patrick Joseph sold 1,305 shares of WSFS for $60,525 on Dec 14. The Executive Vice President now owns 140,881 shares after completing the transaction at $46.38 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, LEVENSON RODGER, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 7,945 shares for $48.24 each. As a result, the insider received 383,268 and left with 130,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WSFS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSFS has reached a high of $51.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 250.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 453.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.94M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WSFS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.44M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WSFS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.49, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.12. The current Payout Ratio is 15.80% for WSFS, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2015 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.16 and $5.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.13. EPS for the following year is $5.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.22 and $4.96.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $189M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $192.2M to a low estimate of $185.99M. As of the current estimate, WSFS Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $138.56M, an estimated increase of 36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.97M, an increase of 23.00% less than the figure of $36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185.48M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $765.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $738.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $753.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $662.89M, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $743.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $759.8M and the low estimate is $723.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.