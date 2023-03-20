It’s a good day to be an iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) shareholder

In the latest session, iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) closed at $4.31 down -9.07% from its previous closing price of $4.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1756019 shares were traded. IHRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2650.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of iHeartMedia Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $5 from $10 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B bought 10,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,017 led to the insider holds 148,535 shares of the business.

MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B bought 17,500 shares of IHRT for $95,356 on Mar 07. The EVP-Finance & Deputy CFO now owns 138,535 shares after completing the transaction at $5.45 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, PITTMAN ROBERT W, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 94,518 shares for $5.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 525,331 and bolstered with 1,883,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IHRT has reached a high of $20.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.8496, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.9565.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IHRT has traded an average of 733.30K shares per day and 1.53M over the past ten days. A total of 148.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.35M. Shares short for IHRT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.92M with a Short Ratio of 6.05M, compared to 5.78M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.84 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.11B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of the current estimate, iHeartMedia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $826.49M, a decrease of -2.00% less than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $851.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $793.32M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IHRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.56B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.