It’s a good day to be an Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Modine Manufacturing Company’s stock clocked out at $21.03, down -6.78% from its previous closing price of $22.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 844349 shares were traded. MOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MOD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 06, 2020, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 11, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Lucareli Michael B sold 13,379 shares for $25.08 per share. The transaction valued at 335,519 led to the insider holds 293,287 shares of the business.

Lucareli Michael B sold 60,000 shares of MOD for $1,174,719 on Nov 07. The EVP, CFO now owns 293,287 shares after completing the transaction at $19.58 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Moore Larry Oscar, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 16,700 shares for $15.67 each. As a result, the insider received 261,746 and left with 75,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Modine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOD has reached a high of $26.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MOD traded 469.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 496.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.67M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MOD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 875.24k with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 936.02k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $585.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $604.6M to a low estimate of $566.23M. As of the current estimate, Modine Manufacturing Company’s year-ago sales were $574.4M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $577.24M, an increase of 6.70% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $614.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $547.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.43B and the low estimate is $2.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.