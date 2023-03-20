It’s an appealing income play to consider ChampionX Corporation (CHX)

The price of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) closed at $25.29 in the last session, down -2.54% from day before closing price of $25.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2499625 shares were traded. CHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $28 from $38 previously.

On August 25, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Mahoney Paul E sold 1,171 shares for $31.29 per share. The transaction valued at 36,641 led to the insider holds 119,816 shares of the business.

Marcos Antoine sold 146,955 shares of CHX for $4,408,650 on Jan 09. The VP, Corp Controller, CAO now owns 42,380 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Todd Stephen M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,097 shares for $30.60 each. As a result, the insider received 94,765 and left with 30,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ChampionX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHX has reached a high of $33.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHX traded on average about 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 199.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.74M. Shares short for CHX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.23M with a Short Ratio of 7.71M, compared to 6.4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.07 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $971.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $988.6M to a low estimate of $963.49M. As of the current estimate, ChampionX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $865.96M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $996.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.43B and the low estimate is $4.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.