It’s an appealing income play to consider PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)

After finishing at $60.08 in the prior trading day, PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) closed at $57.94, down -3.56%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4426712 shares were traded. PDCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.43.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PDCE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 816.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $97.

On December 12, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $68.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $74.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Meyers R Scott sold 2,500 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 150,000 led to the insider holds 164,910 shares of the business.

BROOKMAN BARTON R JR sold 2,000 shares of PDCE for $132,460 on Mar 01. The President and CEO now owns 550,070 shares after completing the transaction at $66.23 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Peterson Lynn A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $65.78 each. As a result, the insider received 460,460 and left with 240,167 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PDC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCE has reached a high of $88.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 838.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 90.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.21M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 4.50M, compared to 4.65M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PDCE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.57 and a low estimate of $2.52, while EPS last year was $2.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.28, with high estimates of $3.74 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16 and $15.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.51. EPS for the following year is $14.82, with 13 analysts recommending between $20.14 and $9.58.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $856.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $981.3M to a low estimate of $812.7M. As of the current estimate, PDC Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $854.64M, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $871.56M, a decrease of -1.50% less than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $965.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $809M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 105.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.