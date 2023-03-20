It’s an appealing income play to consider Xometry Inc. (XMTR)

The price of Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) closed at $14.98 in the last session, down -3.85% from day before closing price of $15.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1905973 shares were traded. XMTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.65.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XMTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $21 from $45 previously.

On March 02, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $21.

On January 31, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on January 31, 2023, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Altschuler Randolph sold 20,000 shares for $35.15 per share. The transaction valued at 703,045 led to the insider holds 85,582 shares of the business.

Rallo James M sold 10,000 shares of XMTR for $342,245 on Jan 31. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 18,976 shares after completing the transaction at $34.22 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Rallo James M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,711 shares for $30.64 each. As a result, the insider received 83,078 and left with 18,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XMTR has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XMTR traded on average about 770.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.11M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XMTR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.42M, compared to 5.38M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.23% and a Short% of Float of 19.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $104.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $105.42M to a low estimate of $100M. As of the current estimate, Xometry Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.1M, an estimated increase of 55.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.79M, an increase of 34.80% less than the figure of $55.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $117.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XMTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $388.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $382.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $387.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $218.34M, up 77.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $515.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $542.84M and the low estimate is $494.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.