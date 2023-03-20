MRO (Marathon Oil Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) closed at $21.20 in the last session, down -3.68% from day before closing price of $22.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21486410 shares were traded. MRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $41.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 24, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Whitehead Dane E sold 90,588 shares for $32.16 per share. The transaction valued at 2,913,149 led to the insider holds 182,700 shares of the business.

TILLMAN LEE M sold 30,000 shares of MRO for $974,691 on Nov 11. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 886,219 shares after completing the transaction at $32.49 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Warnica Kimberly O., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $32.72 each. As a result, the insider received 163,575 and left with 62,230 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marathon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRO has reached a high of $33.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRO traded on average about 10.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 637.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 626.67M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MRO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.18M with a Short Ratio of 18.72M, compared to 20.37M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MRO is 0.40, which was 0.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.50. The current Payout Ratio is 6.70% for MRO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:5965 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.05 and $4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.57. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 24 analysts recommending between $5.74 and $2.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.98B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, Marathon Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.8B, an estimated decrease of -4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.89B, an increase of 8.10% over than the figure of -$4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.47B, up 44.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.5B and the low estimate is $6.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.