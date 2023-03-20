ORGO (Organogenesis Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.00, down -5.21% from its previous closing price of $2.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18741643 shares were traded. ORGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ORGO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on January 10, 2020, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when KATZ MICHAEL W bought 3,000 shares for $2.56 per share. The transaction valued at 7,680 led to the insider holds 76,382 shares of the business.

KATZ MICHAEL W bought 3,000 shares of ORGO for $7,710 on Nov 18. The 10% Owner now owns 73,382 shares after completing the transaction at $2.57 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Driscoll Michael Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $4.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,000 and bolstered with 25,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Organogenesis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGO has reached a high of $8.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5600, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5720.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ORGO traded 909.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.70M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 7.97M, compared to 4.92M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.39% and a Short% of Float of 16.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $122.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.4M to a low estimate of $122.4M. As of the current estimate, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $128.56M, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.9M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of -$4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $108.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $458.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $458.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $458.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $468.06M, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $501.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $501.9M and the low estimate is $501.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.