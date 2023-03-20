ProKidney Corp. (PROK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ: PROK) was $12.45 for the day, down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $12.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 976988 shares were traded. PROK stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PROK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 52.80 and its Current Ratio is at 52.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $13.

On October 18, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.UBS initiated its Buy rating on October 18, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Cowen Aaron bought 7,007 shares for $6.99 per share. The transaction valued at 48,979 led to the insider holds 6,280,175 shares of the business.

Cowen Aaron bought 3,162 shares of PROK for $28,258 on Aug 31. The 10% Owner now owns 6,273,168 shares after completing the transaction at $8.94 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Cowen Aaron, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 706 shares for $7.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,288 and bolstered with 6,270,006 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PROK has reached a high of $14.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.57.

Shares Statistics:

PROK traded an average of 149.26K shares per day over the past three months and 550.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PROK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 761.26k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and -$2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$1.99.