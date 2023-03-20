SCHN (Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.53, down -2.13% from its previous closing price of $29.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 750933 shares were traded. SCHN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SCHN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 227.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 24, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $58.

On July 19, 2021, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $80.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on July 19, 2021, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Schuessler Mark sold 1,200 shares for $27.97 per share. The transaction valued at 33,564 led to the insider holds 5,563 shares of the business.

Heiskell Steven sold 10,000 shares of SCHN for $275,600 on Nov 04. The SVP, Products & Services now owns 122,492 shares after completing the transaction at $27.56 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Henderson Michael R, who serves as the SVP, President, Operations of the company, sold 16,823 shares for $26.36 each. As a result, the insider received 443,454 and left with 123,695 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Schnitzer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCHN has reached a high of $59.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SCHN traded 252.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 329.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.02M. Insiders hold about 7.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 424.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 496.09k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.75, SCHN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.75. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.74. The current Payout Ratio is 20.20% for SCHN, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 25, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $2.95, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.77 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $687.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $700M to a low estimate of $674.4M. As of the current estimate, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $783.2M, an estimated decrease of -12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $738.38M, a decrease of -26.90% less than the figure of -$12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $760.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $716.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCHN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.49B, down -19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.2B and the low estimate is $2.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.