ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) closed at $56.48 in the last session, down -5.63% from day before closing price of $59.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 696132 shares were traded. SFBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SFBS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 10, 2019, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $35.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on October 10, 2019, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Filler James J bought 2,500 shares for $56.28 per share. The transaction valued at 140,700 led to the insider holds 1,374,831 shares of the business.

Filler James J bought 2,500 shares of SFBS for $139,975 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 2,500 shares after completing the transaction at $55.99 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, BROUGHTON THOMAS A, who serves as the Chairman, President, & CEO of the company, bought 152 shares for $57.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,775 and bolstered with 55,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ServisFirst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFBS has reached a high of $97.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SFBS traded on average about 221.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 449.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.83M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SFBS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 2.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 5.17%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SFBS is 1.12, which was 0.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33. The current Payout Ratio is 20.90% for SFBS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 20, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $4.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.31. EPS for the following year is $4.56, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $4.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $121.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.5M to a low estimate of $121.3M. As of the current estimate, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.67M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.8M, a decrease of -2.20% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $503.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $493.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $498.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $504.25M, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $532.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $553.1M and the low estimate is $512M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.