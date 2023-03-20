The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) closed at $26.87 in the last session, down -5.02% from day before closing price of $28.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1234923 shares were traded. GBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GBX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 07, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Swindells Charles J sold 4,784 shares for $39.01 per share. The transaction valued at 186,624 led to the insider holds 36,909 shares of the business.

FURMAN WILLIAM A sold 30,000 shares of GBX for $1,158,333 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 253,018 shares after completing the transaction at $38.61 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, FURMAN WILLIAM A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $39.20 each. As a result, the insider received 784,026 and left with 283,018 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBX has reached a high of $53.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GBX traded on average about 310.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 349.42k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.96M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GBX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 1.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GBX is 1.08, which was 1.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.01.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $782.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $819.7M to a low estimate of $746M. As of the current estimate, The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $682.8M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $892.26M, an increase of 12.40% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $953.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $813M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98B, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.56B and the low estimate is $2.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.