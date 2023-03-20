The name Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Jackson Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.79, down -6.75% from its previous closing price of $37.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2389774 shares were traded. JXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.53.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JXN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On December 07, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $38.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Ganguly Devkumar Dilip sold 13,500 shares for $36.57 per share. The transaction valued at 493,695 led to the insider holds 124,412 shares of the business.

Cummings Don W sold 2,660 shares of JXN for $93,871 on Dec 30. The SVP, Controller and CAO now owns 25,626 shares after completing the transaction at $35.29 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Noles Russell G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150 shares for $33.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,014 and bolstered with 18,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jackson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JXN has reached a high of $49.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JXN traded 1.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.20M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JXN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 3.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.02 and a low estimate of $4, while EPS last year was $7.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.21, with high estimates of $4.48 and low estimates of $3.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.63 and $14.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.76. EPS for the following year is $17.5, with 5 analysts recommending between $18.35 and $16.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.57B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, Jackson Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.62B, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.85B, down -27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.91B and the low estimate is $6.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.