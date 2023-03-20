The name Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) closed at $0.78 down -1.66% from its previous closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0131 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1709884 shares were traded. VXRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7450.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vaxart Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Watson W. Mark bought 20,000 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 15,140 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Ahmad Fuad bought 5,000 shares of VXRT for $16,100 on Jun 22. The Interim CFO now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 518.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VXRT has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9616, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1539.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VXRT has traded an average of 1.96M shares per day and 1.43M over the past ten days. A total of 126.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.84M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VXRT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 22.24M with a Short Ratio of 22.14M, compared to 23.71M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.94% and a Short% of Float of 18.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.21.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.4M, an increase of 2,723.50% over than the figure of $805.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VXRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $960k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $892k, up 7.60% from the average estimate.