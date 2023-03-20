The name Weatherford International plc (WFRD) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) closed at $51.83 down -5.00% from its previous closing price of $54.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1853303 shares were traded. WFRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.49.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Weatherford International plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $88.

On June 08, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on June 08, 2022, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Mongrain Joseph H sold 15,000 shares for $66.83 per share. The transaction valued at 1,002,450 led to the insider holds 33,868 shares of the business.

Weatherholt Scott C sold 39,365 shares of WFRD for $2,610,088 on Feb 15. The EVP, GC & CCO now owns 158,000 shares after completing the transaction at $66.30 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Weatherford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 179.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WFRD has reached a high of $70.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WFRD has traded an average of 851.67K shares per day and 1.16M over the past ten days. A total of 71.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.52M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WFRD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.87M, compared to 1.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.67 and $2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.68 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.13B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, Weatherford International plc’s year-ago sales were $938M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.2B, an increase of 12.60% less than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WFRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33B, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.51B and the low estimate is $5.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.