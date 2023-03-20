There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) can be one of them

The closing price of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) was $1.07 for the day, down -0.93% from the previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3816862 shares were traded. NUTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NUTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on February 22, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Premier Macy Management Holdin sold 43,880 shares for $2.06 per share. The transaction valued at 90,560 led to the insider holds 41,964,832 shares of the business.

Premier Macy Management Holdin sold 125,498 shares of NUTX for $276,773 on Dec 12. The 10% Owner now owns 42,008,712 shares after completing the transaction at $2.21 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUTX has reached a high of $52.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3943, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2893.

Shares Statistics:

NUTX traded an average of 1.18M shares per day over the past three months and 2.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 650.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.69M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NUTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7M with a Short Ratio of 6.83M, compared to 2.91M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $290.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $290.2M and the low estimate is $290.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.