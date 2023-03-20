There are many powerful catalysts in the market: TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) can be one of them

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) closed the day trading at $0.61 up 12.38% from the previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0669 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10424387 shares were traded. WULF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6410 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5350.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WULF, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Prager Paul B. bought 317,259 shares for $7.88 per share. The transaction valued at 2,500,001 led to the insider holds 654,706 shares of the business.

Revolve Capital LLC bought 158,629 shares of WULF for $1,249,997 on Apr 11. The 10% Owner now owns 10,981,382 shares after completing the transaction at $7.88 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Pascual Bryan J., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 158,629 shares for $7.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,249,997 and bolstered with 14,339,040 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7402, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1787.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WULF traded about 1.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WULF traded about 2.9M shares per day. A total of 108.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.85M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WULF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2.39M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $457.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $457.5M and the low estimate is $457.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 178.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.