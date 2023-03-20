There is a good chance Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) closed at $15.08 in the last session, down -10.24% from day before closing price of $16.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1362222 shares were traded. ALTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALTG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 200.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On January 04, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $22.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12.50 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Shribman Daniel bought 10,000 shares for $16.39 per share. The transaction valued at 163,900 led to the insider holds 392,642 shares of the business.

STUDDERT ANDREW P bought 5,500 shares of ALTG for $71,638 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 53,109 shares after completing the transaction at $13.03 per share. On Jul 26, another insider, B. Riley Financial, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,936 shares for $10.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,828 and bolstered with 2,021,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 76.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALTG has reached a high of $20.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALTG traded on average about 206.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 534.7k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.15M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 190.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 262.93k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $411.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $419.36M to a low estimate of $402.6M. As of the current estimate, Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $356.3M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $393.61M, an increase of 18.70% over than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $400.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $386.41M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.