There is a good chance Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) closed at $3.29 in the last session, down -6.53% from day before closing price of $3.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8704585 shares were traded. SAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAN has reached a high of $4.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5794, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8944.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SAN traded on average about 5.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.79B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.79B. Insiders hold about 21.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SAN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.44M with a Short Ratio of 7.20M, compared to 3.86M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SAN is 0.12, which was 0.13 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%. The current Payout Ratio is 18.80% for SAN, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 11, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.