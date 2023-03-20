There is a good chance Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $53.51 in the prior trading day, Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) closed at $51.10, down -4.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4490854 shares were traded. BXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BXP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $74 from $91 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when LUSTIG MATTHEW J bought 10,000 shares for $52.92 per share. The transaction valued at 529,200 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 22,472 shares of BXP for $2,021,673 on Aug 12. The Senior EVP now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $89.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXP has reached a high of $133.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 156.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BXP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 5.19M, compared to 4.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BXP’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.94, compared to 3.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.55.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.37. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $766.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $785.12M to a low estimate of $741.8M. As of the current estimate, Boston Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $754.31M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $775.5M, an increase of 0.20% less than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $789.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $745.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.57B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.