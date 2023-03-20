There is a good chance Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) closed at $47.62 in the last session, down -4.89% from day before closing price of $50.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1017406 shares were traded. IBTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.43.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IBTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Hovde Group on October 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $70 from $82.50 previously.

On December 18, 2020, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.Truist initiated its Buy rating on December 18, 2020, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Hobbs Michael B sold 1,350 shares for $74.76 per share. The transaction valued at 100,927 led to the insider holds 31,308 shares of the business.

Jennings John Webb III sold 8,939 shares of IBTX for $662,647 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $74.13 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, White James C, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 876 shares for $72.71 each. As a result, the insider received 63,694 and left with 7,355 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Independent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBTX has reached a high of $78.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IBTX traded on average about 181.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 478.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.34M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IBTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.2M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IBTX is 1.52, which was 1.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.88 and $4.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.79. EPS for the following year is $5.3, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $5.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $152.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $153.7M to a low estimate of $151.6M. As of the current estimate, Independent Bank Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $144.03M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $156.4M, an increase of 3.00% less than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $647.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $627.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $634.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $609.67M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $681.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $702.3M and the low estimate is $652.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.