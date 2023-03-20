There is a good chance International Seaways Inc. (INSW) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) closed at $40.72 in the last session, down -1.43% from day before closing price of $41.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 950169 shares were traded. INSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.27.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INSW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On July 27, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Small James D III sold 500 shares for $42.80 per share. The transaction valued at 21,400 led to the insider holds 67,323 shares of the business.

Day Randee E sold 2,000 shares of INSW for $90,520 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 20,116 shares after completing the transaction at $45.26 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, WHEAT DOUGLAS D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $44.50 each. As a result, the insider received 578,510 and left with 32,104 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSW has reached a high of $51.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INSW traded on average about 666.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 834.95k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INSW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.34M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for INSW is 0.48, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.4 and a low estimate of $2.87, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.7, with high estimates of $3.78 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.86 and $6.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $7.98, with 9 analysts recommending between $12.51 and $3.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $310.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $344.3M to a low estimate of $275.83M. As of the current estimate, International Seaways Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.67M, an estimated increase of 227.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $256.91M, an increase of 153.20% less than the figure of $227.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $302.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $197.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $870.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $802M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $831.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $272.55M, up 205.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $895.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $689.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.