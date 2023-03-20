There Is Still Room For Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) closed the day trading at $0.85 down -1.45% from the previous closing price of $0.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0125 from its previous closing price. On the day, 835736 shares were traded. TOPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8751 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8102.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TOPS, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOPS has reached a high of $22.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1398, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3535.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TOPS traded about 4.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TOPS traded about 7.3M shares per day. A total of 3.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.79M. Insiders hold about 4.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TOPS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 278.67k with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 437.05k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.62 and -$3.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.62. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.37M, up 43.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.9M and the low estimate is $82.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.