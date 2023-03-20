There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Quantum Corporation (QMCO).

In the latest session, Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) closed at $0.86 down -11.38% from its previous closing price of $0.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1110 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543855 shares were traded. QMCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8640.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Quantum Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Cabrera Brian E sold 863 shares for $1.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,200 led to the insider holds 274,961 shares of the business.

Lerner James J sold 32,888 shares of QMCO for $37,821 on Oct 11. The President & CEO now owns 1,894,811 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, Moorehead Lewis W., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,370 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider received 2,726 and left with 201,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QMCO has reached a high of $2.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3670, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4411.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QMCO has traded an average of 217.74K shares per day and 228.71k over the past ten days. A total of 105.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.29M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for QMCO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 309.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 691.86k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.30% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $102.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $102.15M to a low estimate of $101.98M. As of the current estimate, Quantum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $95.2M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.17M, an increase of 5.20% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QMCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $409.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $409.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $409.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $372.83M, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $423.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $429.29M and the low estimate is $420.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.