There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. (ACRV)

The closing price of Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRV) was $20.00 for the day, down -1.86% from the previous closing price of $20.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1664937 shares were traded. ACRV stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.59.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACRV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 12.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on December 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On December 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 3,389,500 shares for $12.50 per share. The transaction valued at 42,368,750 led to the insider holds 4,384,206 shares of the business.

Chione Ltd bought 400,000 shares of ACRV for $5,000,000 on Nov 17. The 10% Owner now owns 3,856,597 shares after completing the transaction at $12.50 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRV has reached a high of $25.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.70.

Shares Statistics:

ACRV traded an average of 37.23K shares per day over the past three months and 256.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.24M. Insiders hold about 17.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.71% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 65.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 66.65k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.31% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.81 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.62 and -$8.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.45. EPS for the following year is -$3.52, with 3 analysts recommending between -$3.22 and -$3.95.