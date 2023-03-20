There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST)

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) closed the day trading at $0.18 down -12.31% from the previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0256 from its previous closing price. On the day, 931709 shares were traded. ZEST stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2072 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1824.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZEST, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 11,000 shares for $0.19 per share. The transaction valued at 2,144 led to the insider holds 1,434,182 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZEST has reached a high of $2.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2710, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1440.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZEST traded about 461.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZEST traded about 890.04k shares per day. A total of 28.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.98M. Insiders hold about 9.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZEST as of Jan 12, 2023 were 74.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 77.11k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.