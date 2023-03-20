There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) closed the day trading at $1.11 up 0.91% from the previous closing price of $1.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1444358 shares were traded. GWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GWH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.

On March 31, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Teamey Kyle bought 2,500 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 4,012 led to the insider holds 31,986 shares of the business.

NIGGLI MICHAEL R bought 5,000 shares of GWH for $8,250 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 583,821 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Dresselhuys Eric P., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 23,440 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider received 47,818 and left with 1,344,080 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 188.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has reached a high of $6.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9850, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2273.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GWH traded about 1.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GWH traded about 1.84M shares per day. A total of 153.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.82M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GWH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.56M with a Short Ratio of 8.49M, compared to 11.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.89% and a Short% of Float of 11.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.