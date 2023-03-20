This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Alcoa Corporation (AA)

As of close of business last night, Alcoa Corporation’s stock clocked out at $39.15, down -3.93% from its previous closing price of $40.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10282393 shares were traded. AA stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $65 from $55 previously.

On January 19, 2023, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $42.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Harvey Roy Christopher sold 30,000 shares for $51.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,540,170 led to the insider holds 950,140 shares of the business.

Bacchi Renato sold 10,000 shares of AA for $535,000 on Feb 01. The EVP & CSIO now owns 59,567 shares after completing the transaction at $53.50 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Elam Harden Sonya, who serves as the EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer of the company, sold 4,514 shares for $51.87 each. As a result, the insider received 234,142 and left with 29,427 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AA has reached a high of $98.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AA traded 5.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 178.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.82M with a Short Ratio of 7.62M, compared to 6.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, AA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was $3.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.63 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $5.14, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.04 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $2.74B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.87B to a low estimate of $2.62B. As of the current estimate, Alcoa Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.29B, an estimated decrease of -16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.84B, a decrease of -22.10% less than the figure of -$16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.64B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.45B, down -9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.13B and the low estimate is $10.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.